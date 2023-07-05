Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after buying an additional 481,253 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,642,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 991,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

