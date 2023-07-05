Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $322.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.97%.

Insider Transactions at Saratoga Investment

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.