Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.75

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.75 and traded as high as C$16.97. Savaria shares last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 27,269 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on SIS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Savaria Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.