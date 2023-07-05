Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.75

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.75 and traded as high as C$16.97. Savaria shares last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 27,269 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Savaria Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62.

About Savaria

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$211.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.32 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.7106164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

