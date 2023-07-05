SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance
SVRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 58,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SaverOne 2014
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.