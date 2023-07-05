SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

SVRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 58,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

