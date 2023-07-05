Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 553,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,935. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.