SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries.

