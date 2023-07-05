Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.24. Approximately 7,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.