Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declines By 22.8%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE ABM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 662,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,478. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

