Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Rises By 28.1%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,606,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

