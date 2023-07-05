Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Drops By 24.0%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. 175,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,763. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

