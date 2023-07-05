Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 37.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.