Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Decreases By 29.8%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $869.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

