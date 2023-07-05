Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Expands By 26.8%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $12,200.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12,266.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11,441.69. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $9,050.00 and a 52-week high of $12,593.23.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

