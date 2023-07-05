Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Grows By 23.0%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 364,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

