Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Drops By 23.2%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGLL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 108,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,165. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

