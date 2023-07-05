Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Expands By 25.1%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 950,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 279,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

NYSE DOUG remained flat at $2.22 during trading on Tuesday. 423,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,128. The company has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.