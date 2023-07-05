Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Decreases By 17.8%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.