Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 28.0%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,523.0 days.
Empire Price Performance
OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $27.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Empire has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
About Empire
