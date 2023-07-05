Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 28.0%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,523.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $27.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Empire has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

