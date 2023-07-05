Short Interest in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Decreases By 21.0%

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Price Performance

NETI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 314,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $480.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. Research analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eneti by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Eneti by 114.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

(Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.