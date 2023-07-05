Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Decreases By 25.0%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Stock Down 1.4 %

EDRY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

About EuroDry

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.