Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Expands By 20.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 2,125.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Up 0.0 %

EVGOW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,221. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.