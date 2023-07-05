Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Increases By 36.4%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 942,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FMC Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE FMC traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 393,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FMC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $937,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 17.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 25.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

