Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Increases By 30.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.61.
About Furukawa Electric
