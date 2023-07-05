Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Increases By 30.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

