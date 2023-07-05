Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Decreases By 21.7%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,725,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 2,204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,251.0 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

GNMLF remained flat at $0.83 during trading on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Genomma Lab Internacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of hydration, pains, fur, flu, hair, hemorrhoids, intimate health, infants, migraine, feet, baldness, imperfections, dandruff, cough, colitis, derma, back, performance, joints, onychomycosis, diabetes skin, warts, shave, diarrhea, pain, dream, and sexual health.

