Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Rises By 31.5%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 219,900 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 1,010,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.44. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 303.49% and a negative return on equity of 246.82%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

