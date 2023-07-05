Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Increases By 33.3%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $197.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

