Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expands By 22.8%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $2,822,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,662,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,867,000 after buying an additional 61,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 277,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

