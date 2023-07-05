Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Drops By 23.5%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLNFF remained flat at $10.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

