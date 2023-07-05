Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Drops By 23.1%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
JFBR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 271,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Jeffs’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
