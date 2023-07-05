Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreases By 18.8%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4 %
Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.05. 154,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,689 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
