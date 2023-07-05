Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreases By 18.8%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.05. 154,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,689 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

