Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 30.6%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 64,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,038. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

