Short Interest in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expands By 21.2%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 95,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,172. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The stock has a market cap of $727.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KURA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

