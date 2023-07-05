Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rises By 34.4%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LKQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

