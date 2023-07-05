Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Declines By 20.5%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

LUMIF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

About Luminex Resources

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 9,897 hectares located in the Zamora Chinchipe province in southeastern Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.