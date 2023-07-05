Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Declines By 20.5%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Luminex Resources Stock Performance
LUMIF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About Luminex Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luminex Resources
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.