Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Drops By 25.1%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMC traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 701,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,505. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

