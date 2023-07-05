Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Drops By 25.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MAUTF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

