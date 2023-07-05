Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Drops By 25.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAUTF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Montage Gold
