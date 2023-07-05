Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Increases By 35.1%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,600 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,584. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,554.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 503.19, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

