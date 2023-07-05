Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Decreases By 22.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXLCN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

