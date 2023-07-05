Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Drops By 29.5%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PNBK opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
