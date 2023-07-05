Short Interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Grows By 27.6%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 50,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.43. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. PowerFleet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.