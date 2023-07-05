Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Drops By 24.5%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFIE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 53,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Profire Energy

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.