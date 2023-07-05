Short Interest in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Drops By 22.5%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

