Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Rises By 33.3%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $688,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 715,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QFTA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.95.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.