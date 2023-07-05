Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Increases By 21.5%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 11,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,912. SAI.TECH Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

