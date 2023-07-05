Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Rises By 32.8%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 356,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,559. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $576.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.34.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

