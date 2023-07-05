Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Drops By 18.2%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Sleep Number

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.