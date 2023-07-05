Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expands By 34.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,224. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 774,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

