Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Grows By 26.4%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

EPOW remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sunrise New Energy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.