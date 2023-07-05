Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Grows By 26.4%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance
EPOW remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sunrise New Energy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.42.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
