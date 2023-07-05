Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Declines By 22.0%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.18. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

