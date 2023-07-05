Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Decreases By 32.3%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 952,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.40. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

